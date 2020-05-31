Slate: “Police Erupt in Violence Nationwide” | Notice how writing style frames a story? Grammar matters.

Grammar matters. According to the official police report, officers “noted (George Floyd) appeared to be suffering medical distress.” The report does not say that “an officer knelt on a handcuffed, immobilized man’s neck until he lost consciousness and suffocated.”

Police Erupt in Violence Nationwide

The ongoing protests following the killing of George Floyd were caught up in violence again on Saturday, as police all over the country tear-gassed protesters, drove vehicles through crowds, opened fire with nonlethal rounds on journalists or people on their own property, and in at least one instance, pushed over an elderly man who was walking away with a cane. Here are some of the ways law enforcement officers escalated the national unrest.