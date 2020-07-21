‘Wear a mask.’ Trump predicts coronavirus will ‘get worse’ as he returns to briefings

In a shift in tone, and after weeks of focusing public events on other issues, Trump urged Americans to wear a mask.

[…]

“We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask,” Trump said in perhaps his strongest urging to date on that issue. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they have an effect. We need everything we can get.”

“Anything that potentially can help – and that certainly can potentially help – is a good thing,” Trump said. “I’m getting used to the mask.” —USA Today