In July, 2000, I was creating handouts on the sounds of poetry, prototypes, and writing for the web

It seems that an unusually high percentage of links I posted to my website in July 2000 no longer work, but here are a few links that I could find via the Wayback Machine:

The guy who invented the “pet rock” won the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction contest for really bad writing.

Humorous courtroom transcripts Q: All your responses must be oral, OK? What school did you go to? A: Oral.



In July 2000 I posted several new handouts that I’ve kept up over the years and still use in some form or other.