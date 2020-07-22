In July, 2000, I was creating handouts on the sounds of poetry, prototypes, and writing for the web

It seems that an unusually high percentage of links I posted to my website in July 2000 no longer work, but here are a few links that I could find via the Wayback Machine:
- The guy who invented the “pet rock” won the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction contest for really bad writing.
- Humorous courtroom transcripts
- Q: All your responses must be oral, OK? What school did you go to?
- A: Oral.
In July 2000 I posted several new handouts that I’ve kept up over the years and still use in some form or other.
- Current Poetry is For the Ear; 2000 version
- Current Usability Testing; 2000 “Prototypes in Technical Writing“
- Current Web Writing Checklist for Newbies; 2000 “Writing for the Web: Why is the Advice so Scant?“