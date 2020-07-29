Given a chance to explain his support for a YouTuber who warns about alien DNA, Trump abruptly ends press conference

After mounting a half-hearted defense of a woman who says masks don’t work, that there’s a cure for COVID-19, and that doctors make medicine from DNA from aliens and that experts are working on a vaccine that makes you immune from becoming religious, Trump ends a press conference by walking out of the room.

Background on Stella Immanuel, a pediatrician and minister who has voiced professional opinions about medical maladies that are caused by people having sex with witches and demons during dreams.

 