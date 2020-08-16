Death Comes for the Microbot — Flash Fiction by Aimee Picchi

Bee walked on six spindly legs to the spot where Spider had stopped moving. Bee, whose job was to record the doings of the lab, had been across the room, but its video feed had captured the moment. The tiny arachnid-shaped bot had been monitoring the bio-nanobot colonies when it teetered and fell, alone. “Can you fix Spider, Dr. Nesbeth?” Bee asked.

“Death Comes for the Microbot” is a flash fiction by Aimee Picchi. It will only take you a few minutes to read. It hit all the right notes.

As microbots to wanton boys are we to the gods.