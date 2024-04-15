Shakespeare-themed Math Puzzles

I didn’t know I had a Shakespeare-themed-match itch to scratch.

1. Hours and hours

How many hours are there in a week? And when you’ve worked it out, can you now figure out how Shakespeare expressed that number in words? He did it using only 15 letters, true to his line “Brevity is the soul of wit.”

2. Duke of hazard

Hazard was a gambling game with dice that was one of the most popular recreations in Elizabethan England. Shakespeare refers to it indirectly several times. Usually two dice were involved, but sometimes three – which threw up this question, a particular source of debate at the time.

Three dice are thrown. Which total is the more likely (and thus a better bet)?

a. Nine

b. Ten

c. Nine and ten are equally likely.