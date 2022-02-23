Jerry Lewis’s Costars Speak Out: “He Grabbed Me. He Began to Fondle Me. I Was Dumbstruck”

As a kid I watched Jerry Lewis movies when they turned up on the local independent TV channels, and typically when I was home from school on Labor Day, I would watch at least part of his muscular dystrophy telethons.

I’m saddened to read allegations about yet another established male professional using his position of power to manipulate a younger female artist by demanding sexual favors.

Demanding? Requesting? Suggesting?

Semantics. The huge power differential makes anything resembling “consent” very problematic.

Leading lady Karen Sharpe reports that after she resisted a crude sexual overture from Lewis, she found herself punished with the silent treatment. Not just from him; everyone working on the film was informed that anyone who even spoke to Sharpe would be fired.

He refused to rehearse with her, and consented to do just one take of their scenes together.

She endured.

On her final day of production, Sharpe was leaving her dressing room when she bumped into Lewis. She thanked him for the pay raise and her beautiful costumes. Lewis interrupted her to say she was “a hell of a girl.” Then he confessed, “I honestly don’t know how you came to work every day.” He offered an explanation: “You see, I’m sick.” That’s when Sharpe finally snapped: “Jerry, bullshit. Is that your excuse for bad behavior—that you’re sick and people are supposed to excuse that? Well, I don’t excuse that. It was the most unprofessional leading man/leading lady relationship I’ve ever had in my 20 years as an actor. Just think how much better we could have been if you’d been professional and cooperated.” She had one final thought. “You ever think about playing a heavy—a real son of a bitch?” asked Sharpe. “Because you’re really good at that. People wouldn’t believe it, but we both know that’s who you really are.”

[…]