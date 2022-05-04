It’s exam week, and at the moment I have exactly one unmarked assignment (for a paper due Friday). I didn’t lower my standards or assign less work; I did spend instructional time more strategically, with more in-class journaling, peer workshops, and conferences.
I still have work on its way in and deadlines to meet, but at the moment I have a breather.
Similar:
My Son Plays Mozart Too Fast
Over the years I have leveled up my Blender3D skills.
I broke the garage door when I left for work this morning. Fixed it when I got home.
#Blender3D practice: #Steampunk control panel #trimsheet
Zagg Rugged iPad Air2 keyboard case -- USB mini socket came right out with the plug. Grr!
Affect (v. "to change") vs. Effect (n. "the result")