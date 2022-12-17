Fun with Geometry — Biological and Theoretical

/ 17 Dec 2022

For some reason today I was thinking of the 3D shape scientists recently discovered in our cells — I had to look it up just now to refresh my memory. Not being an expert in geometry, I would describe the “scutoid” as an irregular prism-like shape with a hexagon on one end and a pentagon on the other, with the sides broken up in a specific way that allows the shapes to be packed together. 

A computer animation showing scutiods, complex 3D geometrical shapes (like an irregular prism with a hexagon on one end and a pentagon on the other, with the sides broken up in such a way as to create several irregular polygons, some planar and some non-planar, that let two identical scutoids fit together in multiple different ways.

I confess I’m not entirely clear on whether these biological building blocks grow that way, or they take on that shape based on the way they are packed together.

I’m 1/6 of the way through a compressed American Literature course, and while I enjoy it immensely, I appreciate giving the textual / analytical / qualitative part of my brain a break as I exercise the spatial / kinesthetic / quantitative part of my brain something new to think about, such as “Penrose tiling” (below).

Mathematicians predicted that if they imposed enough restrictions on how a shape might tile space, they could force a periodic pattern to emerge. But they were wrong. — Magazine

Check out the amazing correction posted to the above page. (I have a very basic unit on math in my intro to journalism course, and I also have a unit on corrections; I’m posting this so I can find it again:

 

Similar:

What can you do with an English Major?
My Polish grandmother used to bake these cookies, which my wife picked up at a Ukranian fe...
Captain Gearheart inspects progress on his #neovictorian #steampunk æther cruiser. Now fea...
My colleague @crissycp once again left an amazing Irish soda bread in the break room. (Yes...
There are two factions working to prevent AI dangers. Here’s why they’re deeply divided.
Captain Gearhart found some stairwell problems on his latest #Unity3D tour of his #Blender...