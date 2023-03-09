Similar:
In August, 2002, I was blogging about ebook readers and email in teaching; how urban legen...
In July, 2002, I was blogging about military close reading, weblogs in journalism, UX evan...
That story about the pope requiring Catholics to fast from meat as part of a deal with the...
Microsoft “lobotomized” AI-powered Bing Chat, and its fans aren’t happy
The AI Mirror Test: Why Even the Smartest People Keep Falling Short
‘Aims’: the software for hire that can control 30,000 fake online profiles