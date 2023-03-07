Still shot from a flyover video that's been taking about 3 minutes to render each frame. I'm rendering it in chunks over successive nights. #Blender3D #blender3dart #aesthetics #design #steampunk #neovictorian

Similar:
Ushering The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. @prime_stage
Remembering James Doohan on his 100th Birthday (found on the Star Trek Wholesomeposting Fa...
Through the Looking Glass #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 3, Episode 19) Sisko Must Rescue ...
Just a #neovictorian avatar in spats and a tailcoat, checking out the back porch and bridg...
In July, 2002, I was blogging about military close reading, weblogs in journalism, UX evan...
Short-range #neovictorian excursion craft, now with glowing power orbs! Over the past year...