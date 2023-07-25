Elon Musk has officially killed Twitter. The zombie platform lives on as X, a disfigured shell of its former self

/ 16 mins ago 25 Jul 2023

Whereas Twitter was once a fountain of authoritative information, X is a platform where trolls can pay a small fee to have their ugly content boosted ahead of reputable sources.

X is a platform where identity verification no longer exists and impersonation is only a paid subscription away.

X is a platform where journalists are banned and smeared while the most repellant and dishonest voices are elevated.

X is a platform where the rules are unclear and content moderation is largely an idea of the past.

CNN

[Twitter was never my favorite social media platform, but it was a useful way to stumble across interesting conversations and observe what was happening in communities and cultures very different from my own. I also followed a lot of professionals in various fields, including a lot of journalists.

We can all only talk about Twitter in the past now. I haven’t deleted my account, but I have no interest in being part of X. -DGJ]

Similar:

How do I cite generative AI in MLA style? | MLA Style Center
The Visitor #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 3) Old Jake Reflects on the life-cha...
The Way of the Warrior #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 1) Worf joins the station...
Newly acquired technology for teaching writing in the age of AI. (Not for high stakes test...
The Adversary #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 3, Episode 22) A Changeling saboteur uses the...
Bing's AI chatbot helped me solve a technical problem, then showed me manatees, then denie...

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *