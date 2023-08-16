Media Bias Chart version 11, Aug 2023 — Journalism sorted by bias (Left / Center / Right), reliability (Fact vs Fabrication) and medium (Web/Text, Video/TV, and Audio/Podcast/Radio) (Ad Fontes Media)

Whether a source is biased towards the left or right is not as important as to whether the story depends on facts and fact-dense analysis (best), fact-supported and fair opinions (okay), or taunts, propaganda, and fabrications (fringe stuff that’s harmful to our civic well-being).
This version of the Ad Fontes chart shifts the AP a little to the left, and Fox 11 Los Angeles is closer to the center than CNN’s website.
