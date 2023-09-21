In September, 2003, I was blogging about the emerging fad of internet plagiarism, ethnically diverse anthropomorphic recyclables, EverQuest, and VeggieTales

In September, 2003, I was blogging about
- What the NY Times called the “campus fad” of Internet plagiarism.
- “What Does a Professor Do All Day?” (Clearly we are wasting our time whenever we are not standing in front of a classroom.)
- “Graphic Artist Carefully Assigns Ethnicities To Anthropomorphic Recyclables“
- Leni Riefenstahl Dies (although she distanced herself from the Nazi party, her epic documentary glorified Hitler’s facism)
- Aaron Delwiche’s Livejournal account of a disastrous EverQuest session: “Warning: Do not follow strangers into Kithicor forest at night.“
- An outing with students for the “Labor of Love” day of service.
- Portofess, a confessional towed by a bicycle, designed by prankster Joey Skaggs. This was an era where old-school journalists often fell for pranks that would have been obvious if they had searched the blogosphere.
- Sporks are Godlike.
- Updates to my Mechanism Description handout (first posted in 1998).
- Big Idea, the producer of VeggieTales, files for bankruptcy.
- Berkeley Breathed, creator of Bloom County, returns to newspaper comics.
- Shakespeare’s “Hokey Pokey”: “O proud left foot, that ventures quick within
Then soon upon a backward journey lithe.”
- Thoughts on language in the blogosphere (including terms that are historical footnotes, such as “link love,” “link whore,” and “fisking.”)
