Students tend to zone out during my lectures on proofreading. I time it so I can say “class dismissed“ as soon as I show that last headline.

Similar:
Henry Bemis waited his whole life to finally read a book. Listen to Lynn Venable’s story,...
ChoiceScript tutorial for making casual, phone-friendly, stats-driven storygames. Choice o...
In September, 2003, I was blogging about the emerging fad of internet plagiarism, ethnical...
“The author talks about [topic]” is filler. Your professors want your college-level ideas.
I think I smelled a hint of my mint toothpaste just now. Wishful thinking, or another sign...
The A.V. Club's AI-Generated Articles Are Copying Directly From IMDb