Can you melt eggs? Quora’s AI says “yes,” and Google is sharing the result

Google Search is already well-known for having gone dramatically downhill in terms of the quality of the results it provides over the past decade. In fact, Google’s deteriorating quality has resulted in techniques like adding “Reddit” to a query to reduce SEO-seeking spam sites and has also increased the popularity of AI chatbots, which apparently provide answers without SEO crud getting in the way (although trusting those answers, as we’ve seen, is another matter entirely). Ironically, some AI-generated answers are feeding back into Google, creating a loop of inaccuracies that could potentially further erode trust in Google Search results. —ArsTechnica
