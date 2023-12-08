George Joseph Jerz (1933-2023)

George Joseph Jerz, born on September 3rd, 1933, the son of Joseph and Clara (nee Kuta) Jerz, died peacefully in hospice care at Sunrise at Fair Oaks in Fairfax, Virginia on December 5th, 2023.

He grew up in Chicago, Illinois, was interested in gymnastics and weightlifting in college, and then after serving in the military, he married the girl next door. He worked as a technical writer and managing editor for the Railroad Retirement Board, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

He was a longtime member of St Mark Parish in Vienna, Virginia and traveled to Rome, the Holy Land, Canada, and Ireland. For many years George and his wife Kathleen would go to coffee shops and sit on the same side of a booth doing a crossword puzzle. Strangers would stop and ask to take their picture because they looked so adorable together. He put great care into the family’s homes, first in Fairfax and then in Vienna, and he enjoyed ballroom dancing and Chicago Bears football.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen (nee Clairy) Jerz; his sister Nancy (nee Jerz) Sandry; his children Rosemary (Robert) Frezza, John Jerz, and Dennis (Leigh) Jerz, and his grandchildren Peter and Carolyn Jerz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mark Parish at a later date.