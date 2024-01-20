I’m sure the good-apple cops will fairly and thoroughly investigate reports about someone stealing newspapers containing a story about alleged rapes at an underage drinking party at the police chief’s house.
Nearly all the copies of a small-town Colorado newspaper were stolen from newspaper racks on the same day the Ouray County Plaindealer published a story about charges being filed over rapes alleged to have occurred at an underage drinking party at the police chief’s house while the chief was asleep.
Source: A Colorado town’s newspapers were stolen after a story about rape charges at the police chief’s house
Similar:
I was 'raped' in VR - the effects can 'mirror' real sex assaults
The Ship #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 2) Sisko defends his claim to salvage a...
Picking a rubric in Canvas should not be so frustrating that it makes me want to blog abou...
Apocalypse Rising #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 1) Sisko Infiltrates a Klingon...
Jack Rollins-Frosty the Snowman
POV: You are coding the automatic doors on your fantasy neovictorian cruiser personal proj...