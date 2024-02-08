Interesting. How to manage the gap between what we need to say, and what the other person needs to hear.

Interesting.

I don’t particularly care for the title of this YouTube clip, which seems very self-centered and not at all in tune with the message the speaker (Connor Neill) gives.

He focuses on that moment when we realize there’s a difference between what we feel we need to say, and what we know the other person needs to hear.

Very much in keeping with Dale “How to Win Friends and Influence People” Carnegie, whose advice for making sales also translates very smoothly into being a better partner, caregiver, family member, neighbor, and fellow human.

Interesting.