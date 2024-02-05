Horrifying deepfake tricks employee into giving away $25 million

No names in this single-source anecdote out of Hong Kong, credited to “Senior Superintendent Baron Chan Shun-ching.”
The employee joined a video call with who he thought was the business’s chief financial officer. He was initially suspicious after a message from the CFO mentioned a ‘secret transaction’, suggesting it was a phishing scam…. However, after other colleagues dialled in and supported the move, the staffer agreed to make 15 transfers into five local bank accounts.
In a chilling glimpse of the future, it later transpired not only was the boss a deepfake, but so was everyone else on the call. —Metro (UK)
