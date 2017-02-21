Winners Chosen in Annual Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest

Pittsburgh Public Theater’s 23rd annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest that began Feb. 6 with more than 1,000 student participants culminated Monday night, when winners were crowned after the Showcase of Finalists.

In the Monologue competition, there was a tie for the top spot in the Upper Division (grades eight through 12): Carolyn Jerz, who is home-schooled, as Eleanor in “Henry VI, Part Two,” shared the win with Pittsburgh CAPA’s Logan Shiller as Iago in “Othello.” In the Lower Division (grades four through seven), Jaylen Hocker of Jefferson Elementary School won as Shylock in “The Merchant of Venice.” —Pittsburgh Post Gazette