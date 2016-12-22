In the poem “Imma Let You Integrate Quotations!” by Melvin Middleschool-Writer, it talks about a writing style that wastes words. “Those long quotations, dropping awkward into the essay / Hijack your thoughts / Like a Kanye who graciously accepts a microphone from Taylor Swift / So he can confidently mansplain it all.” This quote means that students who interrupt their own essays with a lengthy, not-contextualized quoted passage, and then follow that quote with a separate sentence that carefully paraphrases the obvious surface-level content of the quote, are like Taylor Swift inviting herself to be interrupted. Which is different from what really happened because Kanye grabbed the microphone.