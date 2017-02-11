I touched up an intro to hypertext essays from 2000.

When I initially wrote this introduction to hypertext essays in 2000, my assumption was that readers would be experienced writers who already knew what an essay was, so that I could use that knowledge to differentiate between an ordinary essay and a hypertext essay.

By 2017, we are teaching “multimodal composition” in our freshman writing classes. Some of the students come in with great writing skills (and I always tell them to contact their high school teachers and thank them). Others are still developing the critical thinking skills that a composition course is designed to hone. A multimodal composition asks students to make an evidence-based point using words and some other medium (photos, graphics, animation, video, etc).

I’ll need to introduce the concept to my students some other way. I sometimes call this a “richly-linked hypertext,” but I don’t have a stand-alone handout that takes that approach. Still, this original handout from 2000 gets a fair amount of web traffic, so I thought it was worth some minor updates.