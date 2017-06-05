Peter Sallis: Wallace and Gromit actor dies aged 96 

The voice of Wallace has died.
The silly, plummy, character-driven steampunk/sitcom hybrid Wallace & Gromit films were a big influence on the tone of the “Captain Gearhart and the Magnificent Blimpship” steampunk bedtime stories I used to tell the kids.
Peter Sallis has died at the age of 96, his agents have announced.The actor was best known for appearing in Last of the Summer Wine and was also famous as the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit.His agent confirmed he died peacefully with his family by his side. —BBC News