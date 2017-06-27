CNN employees resign after retracted article

CNN is pretty upfront; three journalists resign after an internal investigation determines a story depending on an anonymous source was posted to the CNN website without undergoing standard checks. In the rush to publish, the editorial structure broke down. (CNN retracted the story before it was aired on cable TV; whatever they can verify will, I’m sure, resurface in another story.) This is NOT an instance of “fake news.” It’s an error in judgement that was caught and dealt with within CNN.

Three CNN journalists, including the executive editor in charge of a new investigative unit, have resigned after the publication of a Russia-related article that was retracted. —CNN