Magnetic Scrolls Original Games Source Code Recovered!

Here we have possibly the only surviving backup tape of the source code to 30 year old historical game data being put into an oven and baked! | Have we gone raving mad? Have we totally lost it? What is this insanity? | The dish is: Baked tapes! Done nicely in your normal kitchen oven. Cook at 45C for 8 hours, take them out, wait to cool then server them (in your server, of course) to hopefully make a good source. | No, we’re not quite totally crazy (yet). Amazing as it seems, this is the way to restore certain old tape backups. I kid you not. —Strand Games