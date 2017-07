We caught a gent last Christmas with £400-worth of stolen books in his trousers and elsewhere. We grabbed all of the bags back, but he returned about half an hour later to reclaim a half-bottle of whisky and his dream journal, which had been at the bottom of one of the bags of stolen books. As we showed him the door he told us: “I hope you’ll consider this in the Žižekian spirit, as a radical reappropriation of knowledge.” —The Guardian