Any Interaction with a Service Dog Is Distracting

The director of our counseling and accommodations office sent out a Word document with tips on how to interact with service animals. (Basically, ignore the animal, who is busy working. You can silently push the “door open” button if you see a person and service animal approaching the door, but don’t expect the person to take time to indulge your desire to play with or talk about the animal.) I did some research on my own and found this online document, which makes a different but overlapping set of points, laying it all out pretty bluntly.

I don’t know if I was sent the email because I might have a student who works with a service animal, but it’s a good idea to be informed just in case. (BTW, I fixed the clickbaity title for you.)

What exactly does this mean? This means:

* NO petting

* NO talking to

* NO saying his/her name

* NO eye contact

* NO action in the attempt to get the dog’s attention

So, now to the question everybody wants to ask…WHY?

