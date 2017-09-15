Short Reports: How to Write Routine Professional Documents

New graphic. First step in touching up my collection of pages on writing short technical reports.
A business memo, a lab report, or a professional e-mail are all variations on the basic report structure described in this document. Feel free to modify these guidelines in order to meet your reader’s needs.
- Think of Your Reader First
Your busy reader has a problem, and has turned to your report for help. What, exactly, does your reader want? Deliver it as efficiently as possible.
- Begin with Your Conclusions
A technical document is not a mystery novel. Don’t save your best points for the end, because most readers are too impatient to wait.
- Organize with Appropriate Headings
For any document longer than a page or two, break the content into sections (like introduction, background, discussion, and conclusion).