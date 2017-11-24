Did you share Russian fake news? Facebook, apparently unable to insert items directly in our feeds, will make you jump through hoops to find out.

Did you share fake news from Russia during the US Presidential election? Grudgingly following up on a Congressional order, Facebook will permit you to jump through hoops to find out. Because Facebook apparently does not have the technology to insert items of its choosing directly in user feeds, the social media company has helpfully provided a new option in its maze of settings. Whether you have unknowingly participated in the efforts of foreign propagandists who used you to manipulate the US presidential election and the fate of the free world will be revealed if you look for an item that mentions “Internet Research Agency,” because Facebook believes that the kind of person who is most likely to be fooled by Russian propaganda should be very comfortable navigating Facebook’s user settings and recognizing all the manipulative rhetoric embedded in the system. (This is a company that mines the words that you use and targets you with ads based on how you are feeling; they know exactly what they are doing by burying this information.)

Facebook Inc. will show people which Russian propaganda pages or accounts they’ve followed and liked on the social network, responding to a request from Congress to address manipulation and meddling during the 2016 presidential election. | The tool’..will answer the user question, “How can I see if I’ve liked or followed a Facebook page or Instagram account created by the Internet Research Agency?” That’s the Russian firm that created thousands of incendiary posts from fake accounts posing as U.S. citizens. People will see a list of the accounts they followed, if any, from January 2015 through August 2017. ==Facebook to Show Users Which Russian Propaganda They Followed