The Cover Letter That Led to Awesome Interviews

When I do a career planning unit, I am often amused by the students who list “design skills” or “very creative” on their resumes, yet use the exact same MS-Word default resume template.

A second observation is that students typically used their cover letters to describe their own emotions (e.g. as their burning desire for the job), rather than demonstrate their understanding of why their own skills match the employer’s needs.

Lisa Silva, describing a revelation that came during low point in her own job search, writes: “The hiring manager isn’t here to make your dreams come true. They’re in it for themselves.”