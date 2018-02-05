Research Poetry (communicating research results and expressing their significance through poetry)

In spring of 2000, I assigned a student in my technical writing class to use her knowledge of poetry-writing to make a “Top 10 Tips” web page. I still regularly teach from that page, and over the years have updated and maintained it.

I was pleased the other day to learn this work is cited several times in an article on research poetry — that is, poems created by academics who work with all kinds of data, but who turn to poetic rather than scholarly language in order develop and share insights that might otherwise go unexamined.

This particular article uses “Poetry Writing: Top 10 Tips” to explore what makes research poetry “good enough” to function as poetry, when the authors are not themselves trained poets. (I am also thinking of Science Magazine’s “Dance your Ph.D.” contest.)