Why Textbooks And Education Are To Blame For Fake News

The way we teach it at Seton Hill, as a process that leads to a researched term paper, I think it’s safe to add freshman comp to the good list.

We continue to operate on the basis that knowledge is stored in repositories, usually a book or an teacher. This dependence on textbooks has distorted education, and made it vulnerable to indoctrination. But, above all, textbooks make us dependent on a specific source of information, preventing us from developing our own criteria. The only places where people are taught how to search for information are on Information Sciences and Journalism courses. In an age when we are inundated with information, students more than ever need those search skills. […] Education, from primary school on, should be about developing the skills to search for and qualify information online. Students have to be taught that the truth is not to be found in the pages of this or that book, but instead is out there, and can be found if we take the time and use the necessary skills.