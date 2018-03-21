Text Wrangler Discontinued (Free Mac Text Editor)

I still miss Notepad++, a Windows tool on which I coded many an Inform 6 puzzle. When Seton Hill started handing out iPads and MacBooks, I switched to MacOS. I really don’t miss Windows at all, but I did miss my Notepad++ text editor.

TextWrangler was a decent substitute, though over the years I have moved to Google Docs for light-weight word processing. But today I noticed that TextWrangler is being discontinued.

Sure there are alternatives. I’m trying Brackets first. (It doesn’t have a “print” function, which negates its usefulness for quick copy-from-an-overly-complex-page-and-print jobs.)