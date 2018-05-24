Facebook “Grid View.” Is this new? My first thought is that I rather like it.

I just noticed an option for viewing a Facebook timeline in “grid” mode. For the past several years I have been trying to add a square image to all my blog posts, and the style I created for my blog uses these square images (in different ways based on the width of the user’s screen). Part of me wants to view Facebook in a stylesheet that resembles Netscape web pages c. 1996 so that I won’t be wowed by the interface and will instead focus on the content. Having said that, I find I rather like the grid layout.