The crying Honduran girl on the cover of Time was not separated from her mother, father says

The original was a stunning image, which has been used to criticize ICE’s policy of separating children from parents attempting to immigrate at the border — a policy which Trump says he dislikes. The animated version of the Time cover makes it clear that this is a composite picture, though of course the emotional power of the juxtaposition is exactly what the cover is shooting for.

Journalists love reporting when their competition gets in trouble, so if Time’s coverage included any claims about the girl’s fate that turn out to be inaccurate, we’ll hear about it. As is often the case, it’s not journalists spreading the idea that this girl was separated from her parents, it’s people who have an emotional reaction to the photo and share it with an inaccurate caption. And journalists are now reporting the latest from the father of the little girl, who learned “this week” that the girl and her mother are together.