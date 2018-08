I spent about 30 seconds eyeballing the hexcode colors for Starfleet uniforms so that, from now on, when I’m marking papers, my Canvas interface will remind me just a little bit of Star Trek.

Where do you create joy?

Captain’s log… supplemental entry.

It’s not a perfect match, but the blue and gold are hard to read if they are as light as the shirts. AndI’m actually teaching four classes. The fourth one I’ve set to green.