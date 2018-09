Transcript:

Me: (Starts writing a routine email for textbook adoption committee.)

Me: (Accidentally paraphrases part of Roy Batty’s “Tears in rain” monologue.)

Me: (Checks IMDB to refresh my memory of the full quote.)

Me: (Checks Blade Runner Wiki to confirm umlaut in Tannhäuser Gate.)

Me: (Looks up Wagner’s opera Tannhäuser.)

Me: What, what was I doing?

Me: (Writes this up for blog.)