Why Grown-Ups Keep Talking Like Little Kids

Felt writey. Because reasons.

The other day I walked through a room full of toddlers who were energetically growling at each other. They were obviously playing together, but there was a passion and an aggressiveness in their voices that made me feel that somehow, they weren’t just growling at each other, they were joining forces to confront the unfairness of a stressful universe.

When I noticed my 17yo daughter had also been observing the children, I waited until just the right moment and said, “Mood.”

Her face brightened. “Yeet!” she said, confirming I had use the word correctly.

The headline of this Atlantic piece seems designed to attract the outraged clicks of the olds, but the content of the article is a perfectly sensible celebration of the flexibility of the English language, especially as expressed by the young women whose linguistic innovation so often drives trends.