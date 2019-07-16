Resources for combating sexual harassment in the newsroom — Society of Professional Journalists

The Society of Professional Journalists has compiled the following resources in light of the increasing sexual misconduct allegations against high-profile male journalists. These are for journalists everywhere, but especially for those being harassed, those whose employers don’t provide employee training or those colleagues who know harassment is taking place but aren’t sure what to do about it.

1. DEMAND your newsroom, no matter its size, has a sexual harassment policy on the books.

2. INSIST the sexual harassment policy be read by every employee and acknowledged in writing.

3. URGE your human resources department or newsroom leaders to host annual sexual harassment training for all employees.

4. ESTABLISH a peer-support network of employees, outside the chain of command, that can be a go-to place for victims of sexual misconduct. Make sure they are trained to bring reports of sexual misconduct to those who might be able to make it stop. —Society of Professional Journalists