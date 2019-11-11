“I don’t view Shakespeare’s work as intimidating anymore.” — midterm reflection from college freshman

“It has made me more confident in myself, and I don’t view Shakespeare’s work as intimidating anymore.” –freshman student reflecting on the first half of my “Shakespeare in Context” course.

“It has made me more confident in myself, and I don’t view Shakespeare’s work as intimidating anymore.” –freshman student reflecting on the first half of my “Shakespeare in Context” course.

In lieu of reading comprehension quizzes, I have students post informal responses. They respond to an orientation lecture and each act of the play as they read, and finally they write a brief synthesis paper. That cycle usually takes about two weeks. Each unit includes two such cycles and a podcast of some sort. At the end of the unit, they reflect on their work in categories like “risk,” “depth,” “intertextuality,” and so forth. The last unit is shorter, to make room for a final research paper.

In lieu of reading comprehension quizzes, I have students post informal responses. They respond to an orientation lecture and each act of the play as they read, and finally they write a brief synthesis paper. That cycle usually takes about two weeks. Each unit includes two such cycles and a podcast of some sort. At the end of the unit, they reflect on their work in categories like “risk,” “depth,” “intertextuality,” and so forth. The last unit is shorter, to make room for a final research paper.

I have told some high-performance over-achievers things like “If you wrote half the words, I’d still have given this assignment a 10/10” and after the course was underway I shifted a few things so I’m no longer requiring a separate response for each act (for example, lumping together responses for acts 2 & 3 and acts 4 & 5).