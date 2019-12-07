I will not deny that I was a little worried about reading Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet as I know that they are two of Shakespeare’s most famous plays and I feared that I would not do a very good job reading them, but I was wrong. As we approach the end of the semester, I can see how much I have evolved since the beginning as I went from becoming acquainted with Shakespeare, to being familiar with his writing style and losing my fear of giving my own thoughts and opinions about them. I truly did not expect to read or to write as much as I have been writing on this class and I am glad because it has been helping me not only as a writer, but also as an English major. This class has been everything that I expect it would be and I cannot believe that we are so close to its end.