My Encounter with EpochTimes.com

Peter and I spoke to a reporter from EpochTimes.com after the Shen Yun show yesterday.

I said I was interested to hear the group’s message in favor of religious freedom, and was surprised to encounter the anti-Communist stance.

After I found this picture on the EpochTimes.com website, I scanned through its news feed and noted its headlines looked somewhat favorable to Donald Trump, noting his participation in this weekend’s March for Life and his anti-Communist stance.

Turns out the Epoch Times is closely related to the Folan Gong faith, and is part of a network that has promoted the Spygate and QAnon conspiracy theories.