Seton Hill University advertises for “Social & Digital Content Manager”

The Social & Digital Content Manager provides strategic support to marketing and admissions for the creation and maintenance of undergraduate content on the university’s website, social media, and email recruitment efforts to support enrollment. This position works in a collaborative/supportive relationship with admissions and faculty for all undergrad recruitment-related initiatives to ensure a cohesive and consistent communications plan, voice, and design style for Seton Hill. Prepares and updates a communications plan for undergraduate enrollment initiatives.

Provide social media training, guidance, and best practices to Seton Hill students, faculty, and staff who are managing social media properties representing the university. The successful candidate will have experience with and monitor video and digital content creation and the use of required software, familiarity with Jenzabar Recruitment Manager, email management platforms, basic HTML, Photoshop and iMovie. Premier and After Effects are a plus. Must be able to work outside of the standard work hours (when needed) to cover campus events.

This position requires a bachelor’s degree, preferably in marketing, English, journalism, communications or related area and a minimum of 3-5 years in a communications role. Advanced interpersonal communications skills, including skills to work well within a team and with a variety of stakeholders ranging from the President’s Office to students. The ability to provide constructive feedback and edit the work of others.

