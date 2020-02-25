Vinyl Chairs, Lace Tablecloth, and Stainless Steel Canisters for a Villain’s Lair #blender3D

I’m working with more complex materials, including a lace tablecloth, horrid vinyl chairs, and stainless steel details for my villain’s lair. I need some kind of shaded glass panels under the railing (which seems to be floating on a too-perfectly transparent material). I rather like the two variations of the couch. The upholstering is a trick — those surfaces are completely flat, just like the carpet and the wood, but industry standard texturing maps simulate the way light bounces off of surfaces with more complex surfaces.
