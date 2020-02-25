My daughter Carolyn plays Cherry in Prime Stage’s production of The Outsiders (Mar 6-15).

Because Prime Stage works to incorporate the curriculum of local schools, each production contains a student matinee performance, allowing the students to connect more deeply to their school readings through theater.

Prime Stage also seeks to bring each work of literature to life authentically. To that end, The Outsiders was cast age-appropriately, with each actor being around the same age as the character they are portraying. While a challenge for director Scott Calhoon, he could not be more pleased with the troupe of young actors he cast.

“I felt really good about casting this show. When I walked out from callbacks, I had the perfect person in every role.” said Calhoon. —Pittsburgh Current