Musician uses computer algorithm to compose every melody possible in C, releases them for free online to fight copyright trolls

A lawyer and hobbyist musician collaborated with a computer programmer to generate every possible 12-note melody in the key of C.

The final compilation includes 68.7 billion melodic combinations, which the pair uploaded to the Internet Archive through a Create Commons Zero license, meaning they reserve no rights of ownership to any of them.

They hope the treasure trove of material might help defuse potentially frivolous copyright suits over copied melodies, which they believe are ultimately matters of math not personal ownership. —Daily Mail