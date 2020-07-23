Apple Hill Playhouse is closing, leaving theater group seeking new home

Community theaters introduce people to the arts, and are part of the ecosystem that produces new artists, and new audiences as well. Carolyn has done several shows here. I regularly saw familiar local faces on this stage, some of whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with myself.

Painful words describing the plight of a long-standing theatre company in my community.

Configuring socially distanced seating and maintaining sanitation protocols in the rough-hewn, Civil War-era barn that houses the theater would be difficult, [executive artistic director Pat Beyer] said. “I cannot see this structure being brought up to speed in today’s climate. They still haven’t worked out yet how theaters will operate,” she said. “If they can’t figure out what to do at Heinz Hall and the Benedum, how do they expect me to figure it out?” —Tribune-Review