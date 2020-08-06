Video Tips for Students: Don’t do what I’m doing!  You can’t see my eyes, the background is distracting, you’re looking up my nose and the lighting is awful.

You might have been asked to submit a short video assignment. Don’t do what I’m doing!

You can’t see my eyes, the background is distracting, you’re looking up my nose and the lighting is awful. This short video demonstrates some quick tips that will greatly improve a video submission assignment.

Your instructor and your classmates won’t really care if your phone beeps or you lose your place in your notes while you’re recording, but your well-lit face and clear voice will be much more engaging than something that looks like security camera footage.

See also “Oral Presentations: Tips on How to Deliver a Speech for School or Work.”