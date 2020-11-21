In November 2000, I was blogging about the US Presidential election, mirrors, Arts & Letters Daily, and more

In November 2000, I was blogging about
- Ursula K. Le Guin
- Why we perceive mirrors reversing things left/right but not up/down
- Pioneering blog Arts & Letters Daily (just a year older than my own blog)
- Nick Montfort’s constrained poem “Upper Typewriter Row“
- The 2000 US Presidential Election controversy (ballot design, hanging chads, recounts, political cartoons)
- The Web Economy Bullshit Generator
- The Onion’s fake “Fontly Speaking” typeface design column.
- James Lileks’s Orphanage of Cast-off Mascots
- A Quake 3 gamer who misses solving puzzles in text-adventure games